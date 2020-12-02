LAC producer Nivedita Basu opens up on Rahul Roy's health; Says the production is bearing his medical expenses

Rahul Roy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, he had suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil.

Rahul Roy’s fans were worried when the news surfaced that the actor has suffered a brain stroke. For the unversed, he was busy shooting in Kargil when the unfortunate thing happened. The reason behind the same is said to be the extreme weather conditions there. The Aashiqui star was brought back to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati hospital. The doctors have reportedly moved him out of the ICU and conducting his physiotherapy after the same.

Rahul was shooting for LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil when he suffered a cerebrovascular stroke. It, unfortunately, resulted in aphasia because of which he found difficulty in speaking or forming proper sentences. The aforementioned web film also marks the OTT debut of Nishant Singh Malkhani. It has been directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and co-produced by Nivedita Basu and Chitra Vakil Sharma. Now, Nivedita has thrown light on the entire incident while adding that Rahul Roy happens to be a close friend of the director.

Not only that but she also adds that he was the first one to be on board the project. Basu further mentions her experience of working with the actor in the short film ‘Walk’ amid the lockdown. She quotes, “Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that's exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”

Nivedita Basu states that the production is bearing the medical expenses of the actor. She adds that it was director Nitin who had arranged for Rahul to be airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai. She quotes “There was some confusion that we did not take care of, but the whole idea of him being airlifted was ours and getting him to a Mumbai hospital also.” Basu then states that Rahul had one day of shoot left when he suddenly suffered the stroke. She concludes by wishing the senior actor a speedy recovery.

