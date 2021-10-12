Ladies, make note as Mira Rajput takes on THESE three trends and slays them all in one stylish photo

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is among the star wives who are well-known for their style as well as fitness goals. Mira uses her social media handle often to motivate and inspire her followers to stay healthy and fit and well, her tips, as well as tricks, also receive love from netizens. Not just this, whenever she nails a new look, Mira flaunts it on her Instagram handle in a photo and it takes no time for it to go viral. Now, once again, she nailed a stylish look and left everyone gushing over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a mirror selfie as she posed in a gorgeous look. In the photo, Shahid's wife Mira was seen clad in a one-shoulder shiny top with blue denim jeans and black footwear. With it, Mira accessorised her look with a stylish belt bag from YSL and a dangling pair of earrings. Her hair was left open and makeup was kept glam to add another level of charm to her look. Sharing the photo, Mira claimed to have nailed 3 trends in one go. She wrote, "Trends// I never thought I’d fall prey to them let alone all at once: Mirror selfie, belt bag and logos. Not my cup of tea but then again I enjoy coffee."

Take a look:

Recently, Mira had shared a sneak peek into her and Shahid's new under-construction apartment on social media. The photo of her and Shahid standing on the staircase and discussing the details of their new house had left netizens excited for the couple. Mira also gave fans a glimpse of her son Zain Kapoor on social media in a recent post. The cute photo of Zain hiding behind his mother Mira in the photo left netizens gushing over the cutie boy.

Also Read|Mira Rajput asks son Zain ‘can you stop sticking to me’ but he has a cute reply; See Post