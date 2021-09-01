Ladies take cues as Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails her pout game and clicks a perfect selfie

Global star has been in the headlines this week owing to her recent weekend trip photos with Nick Jonas. The sizzling and steamy swimsuit photos took over the internet and their PDA also was loved. However, on Wednesday, Priyanka seemed to be in more of a laidback mood and her latest selfie is proof of it. The Quantico star took to her social media handle to drop a selfie while lazing in bed and her flawless glow caught our attention.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka dropped a selfie in which she is seen clad in a tee with sweat pants. The Citadel star could be seen lying in bed as she clicked a selfie while pouting away. With her perfect shade of lip colour complimenting her flawless skin, Priyanka managed to snap a perfect selfie. She is also seen sporting reading glasses as she lay in bed and her cute look grabbed our attention. Priyanka tried on a filter on her selfie and expressed her love for it.

Take a look:

The global star recently left her fans gushing over her steamy weekend photos with Nick while soaking up the sunshine. The cheeky 'snack' comment by Nick on Priyanla's photo caught their fans' attention and quickly went viral on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK. Besides this, she also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. Last month, Priyanka also announced her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa with and . It is helmed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Zoya Akhtar. It is expected to go on floors in 2023.

