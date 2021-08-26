Ladies, take note as Seema Khan tells how to ace the business, home like a boss lady
They say “don’t live a life dependent on anyone”. Well, how often do women actually tend to live their lives on their terms? How often do women take the challenge of following their dreams and not sidelining their ambitions for their families? Very few, right? Especially, if the husband belongs to a popular Bollywood family or is a popular Bollywood actor himself, then, how does a wife create her own identity on her terms? But, there is one star wife, who did not let any of these things come in between her ambition and dreams. We are talking about Seema Khan.
A fashionista, designer, an actor, a mother, and above that, a powerful woman, Seema Khan has carved her path towards success and in no way is dependent on her husband Sohail Khan.
Today, we will highlight a few points from her body of work that proves that she is not just a quintessential star-wife but is capable enough to be known as Seema Khan and not Sohail Khan’s wife.
Tinseltown's famous fashionista
Her own boutique in Bandra
Seema is a brilliant designer and there is no denying this fact. In fact, if you look at her client list, you would be left with no doubts in your mind. She enjoys an A-lister client list which includes Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Kareena Kapoor, among others. Her store is named Bandra 190 which she opened with her friend Maheep Kapoor.
Stepping into acting
Seema Khan may have gained big in her career, but that does not stop her from excelling in her personal life too. A responsible mother and a loving wife, Seema balances her personal and professional life like a pro and women like her set an example for everyone.
