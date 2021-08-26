Ladies, take note as Seema Khan tells how to ace the business, home like a boss lady

They say “don’t live a life dependent on anyone”. Well, how often do women actually tend to live their lives on their terms? How often do women take the challenge of following their dreams and not sidelining their ambitions for their families? Very few, right? Especially, if the husband belongs to a popular Bollywood family or is a popular Bollywood actor himself, then, how does a wife create her own identity on her terms? But, there is one star wife, who did not let any of these things come in between her ambition and dreams. We are talking about Seema Khan.

A fashionista, designer, an actor, a mother, and above that, a powerful woman, Seema Khan has carved her path towards success and in no way is dependent on her husband Sohail Khan.

Today, we will highlight a few points from her body of work that proves that she is not just a quintessential star-wife but is capable enough to be known as Seema Khan and not Sohail Khan’s wife.

Tinseltown's famous fashionista Designing came naturally to Seema, even without her having formal training in the art. It was this natural talent coupled with exposure to her father’s garment export business that led to the making of celebrity fashion designer Seema Khan . In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the star wife revealed that styling came to the forefront in her earlier days as she played with colours and trends in her father’s office. And as she grew up, Seema decided to turn her hobby into a profession by launching her label Seema Khan. She is famous for her trendy design in Indian television shows. Seema became popular after she worked in the TV serial ‘Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin’ which was aired on Sony Channel.

Her own boutique in Bandra

Seema is a brilliant designer and there is no denying this fact. In fact, if you look at her client list, you would be left with no doubts in your mind. She enjoys an A-lister client list which includes , , Bhavana Pandey, , , , Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Kareena Kapoor, among others. Her store is named Bandra 190 which she opened with her friend Maheep Kapoor.

Stepping into acting It wouldn’t be wrong to call the diva multi- talented. If carving a niche for herself in the fashion industry wasn’t enough, Seema stepped her foot into the acting industry as well. And, she has done a great job at it. The star wife who has remained away from the spotlight for the last 20 years, was seen in the production Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. We are sure that after this, we might see her on the screens again and fans wouldn’t regret it.

Seema Khan may have gained big in her career, but that does not stop her from excelling in her personal life too. A responsible mother and a loving wife, Seema balances her personal and professional life like a pro and women like her set an example for everyone.

