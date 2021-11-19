Ladies, take notes as Sara Ali Khan just revealed her morning skincare routine with a selfie

Actress Sara Ali Khan enjoys quite a huge fanbase on social media and every time she shares new photos, they tend to go viral in no time. From sharing glimpses from the sets of her shooting to dropping pictures from her travel diaries, Sara has her social media game quite strong. At times, she also shares her skincare tips with fans. And, on Friday, the Simmba star revealed her beauty secret in a selfie and well, it certainly could come in handy for many.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a selfie after waking up and kicking off her day with a skincare regimen. In the photo, Sara is seen putting ice on her cheeks and all over her face. The Simmba star's skin seemed to be glowing after she applied the ice to her face. Sara stared right into the camera and clicked a selfie. Clad in a blue outfit, the Atrangi Re actress looked lovely as she shelled out cool girl vibes.

Take a look:

Recently, Sara has been in the headlines as reports have been coming in about her on screen collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The duo has been spotted together in the city a couple of times for meetings and well, it has added to speculation among fans about their films. While we wait for the official news, Sara and Vicky's recent social media banter added to the excitement.

On the work front, she will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar.

