Ladkewale Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor arrive at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding; PICS

Finally, the D day is here when two of the biggest stars of Bollywood are going to get hitched. It is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding day and we bet the fans cannot keep calm. The actor’s Bandra home is filled with family members coming in to witness this special day of the Brahmastra stars. The ladkewaala’s Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and others have arrived in full style as they all look absolutely stunning in their traditional attires.