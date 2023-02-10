‘Ladkiwale’ Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput dress up to the nines for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding-PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ’s dreamy wedding video was unveiled just an hour ago. Kiara and Sid exuded royal elegance in Manish Malhotra ensembles as they tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They got married in the presence of their families and close friends. Karan Johar, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla were among the few celebs who were invited to the wedding. While Karan Johar and Juhi Chawla shared their stunning ethnic looks from the wedding, fans were eagerly waiting to see Shahid and Mira’s looks as well! ‘Ladkiwale’ Shahid and Mira have finally shared pictures of their glam look from Sid and Kiara’s wedding!

The pictures shared by Mira on her Instagram show Shahid dressed in an ethnic blue kurta, black pants, and a printed beige shawl. Standing next to him is Mira Rajput, who exudes glamour and elegance in a white embroidered kurta, paired with matching pants. She paired a striped dupatta in earthy colours, along with the white outfit, and is seen carrying a silver potli bag. She tied her hair back in a ponytail, and looked absolutely chic.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special!” Take a look at the pictures below!