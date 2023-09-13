‘Ladkiyan itna…’: Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia discusses reason behind frequent divorces today

Sima Taparia, a marriage consultant from Mumbai, gained fame when she appeared on the show Indian Matchmaking. The reality series started in 2020 and has since had three seasons. Taparia became popular after showcasing her matchmaking skills, and discussing marriage and relationships on the show. In a recent interview, she revealed the reason behind divorces from her perspective and remarked how people lacked patience and adjustment.

Sima Taparia opens up on reasons behind divorces

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Sima Taparia shared her thoughts on the divorces that happen these days. Sima stated. “Divorces happen because there is no patience at all. People are divorcing because there is no patience, no adjustment, egoism. Ladkiya itna padh likh leti hain toh they say why should I listen to anybody (Highly educated girls don’t want to listen to anyone). Those whom I have matched haven’t taken a divorce yet. But if it happens, it will be because they don’t have the patience, flexibility, no willingness to adjust, and have ego. That’s how problems are created. They don’t have the values of giving, sharing, and caring. You need to adjust a bit, compromise a bit and have patience. We do it in every other sphere, so why not here (in marriage)?"

She continued by saying that people adjust even for things like flights so they should have the same patience while at home and in relationships. Taparia also emphasized that she was talking about both men and women.

Sima Taparia on being picky about her matchmaking clients

Sima Taparia also disclosed that she doesn’t work every kind of client and is picky about them. She mentioned, “I do a lot of matchmaking for desis abroad, I get a lot of calls from people in the US. I don’t do matchmaking for Christians, Parsis, and Muslims. But I choose and pick because I can’t do it for everybody. Jiska package aacha ho mereko usee type ka aaega na toh mein usse type ka match karti hu (I usually do matchmaking for clients who have good salary packages, because I only have those types of clients).”

