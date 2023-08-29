'Ladoo layi hu...': Janhvi Kapoor tells paps on returning from Tirumala temple with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya

Amidst her busy shooting schedule, actress Janhvi Kapoor recently traveled to Tirupati and visited the Tirumala temple with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. A video from the couple’s visit in which they could be seen seeking blessings had gone viral on social media. Janhvi returned to Mumbai today and she exchanged fun banter with the paparazzi at the airport. She had also brought prasad for them.

Janhvi Kapoor clicked at airport returning from Tirupati visit

On Tuesday, August 29, the star kid was spotted at the Mumbai airport where she was returning to two after her holy visit. Janhvi looked ethereal in a pink ethnic suit which she paired with sandals. She accessorized her outfit with silver earrings, bracelets and rings. The actress kept her hair down and wore minimal makeup topped with pink lipstick. One camera person asked Janhvi how her Tirupathi darshan went, to which she replied, “Very good. Laddu layi hu agai aapne camera hata dia toh de deti.” She also clicked a few pictures with her fans and happily interacted with them. As she was sitting in her car, she playfully asked the paps if they wanted to follow her home. Have a look:

Fans loved Janhvi’s ethnic ensemble and praised her appearance. One fan even said, “I think she has naturally inherited Sridevi mam's grace!.” Others dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments under her airport video.

Truth behind Janhvi Kapoor’s ring she wore at Tirumala Temple

In the viral video from her visit to the temple, Janhvi was seen wearing a diamond ring on her finger. Fans immediately noticed this and speculated about her being engaged. However, there is no truth to these rumors. A source exclusively informed to Pinkvilla that Janhvi was wearing her mother Sridevi’s ring and the visit was also to honor her. "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honor her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she couldn't go to the temple on August 13, since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple. During her visit, she wore her mother's jewelry including the ring. The rumors about her engagement are completely rubbish,” the source stated.

