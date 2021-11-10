The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar to begin Nanital shooting schedule in March

It was in the month of October when actor Arjun Kapoor officially announced his next movie venture titled, ‘The Lady Killer’. Now, media reports suggest that the shooting of the movie will kick start in the month of March 2022. Bhumi Pednekar will headline the female lead character in the film.

After Arjun Kapoor’s official announcement Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Bhumi Pednekar was roped in to essay a pivotal role in the film. A source close to the development had said, “The makers were extremely keen to get Bhumi onboard, and the actress too loved the script. The paperwork and other formalities are currently underway. Meanwhile, Ajay has begun work on the pre-production, and the film is expected to go on the floors soon.” However, at the time, the shooting schedule of this upcoming was not known.

Now, ETimes has reported that the movie is all set to go on floors in the month of March 2022 in Nanital. "The modalities are fast being worked out but the venue and month has been finalised,” reveals their source. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Actor Arjun Kapoor while sharing his first look poster, hailed the movie as his ‘most ambitious’ project.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishqzaade actor wrote, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me.” The upcoming movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-series. Not much about the movie’s plot is known yet, however, while speaking about the movie, Arjun in a previous interaction revealed that he was utterly hooked by its storyline.

"When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited !" said Arjun. In the first look poster of the film, the Bhoot Police actor looks agitated and appears to be screaming. The red bold background and the tagline indicate that the movie is all about guns and blood baths.

