The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for Ajay Bahl's directorial in Himachal Pradesh

In 2021, Arjun Kapoor announced his new film, The Lady Killer. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, the Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment. The Ishaqzaade actor shared the first look of his film with an intense first look poster. He wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet." Later, in January, this year, Bhumi Pednekar was roped in as the leading lady. This marks the first collaboration between the two stars.

Today, the makers of The Lady Killer announced that the shooting of the film has kickstarted in Himachal Pradesh. The official social media handle of T-Series shared a picture with the clapboard and captioned it as, "Filming begins for Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer #TheLadyKiller" alongside a clap board and a sparkly emoji. On Monday, Arjun and Bhumi took to their social media handles and also shared glimpses with their fans from their shoot location.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also gearing up for Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He will be seen next in the film Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. It is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. Bhumi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

