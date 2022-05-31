The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor enjoys snow with Bhumi Pednekar in old Manali PIC; Latter misses it too

Arjun Kapoor has known for his presence on social media. The actor might like to keep his personal life under the wraps, but he does make sure to keep fans updated about his professional life. Interestingly, the actor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, is currently working on The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the movie will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Bhumi and the team had been shot a part of it in Manali recently.

As Arjun had been sharing pics from the Manali shoot, he once again took social media by storm as he shared a throwback pic with Bhumi from the shooting. Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a pic wherein he and Bhumi were seen enjoying a snow day in Manali. It was indeed a treat for the fans especially in the scorching heat of May. Arjun captioned the pic as, “Snow Day with @bhumipednekar The Lady & The Ladykiller #selfieking #shootlife #manali #itsavibebabe #theladykiller #throwbacktuesday”. Soon, Bhumi took to the comment section and wrote about how much she is missing the snow. She wrote, “Am missing the snow here now. Not the same vibe babe but better. #TheLadyAndTheLadyKiller”.

Apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. The movie is the much awaited sequel to the 2014 release Ek Villain and will be releasing on July 29 this year. Besides, Arjun will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey which will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra in key roles.