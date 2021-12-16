Lady Killer producers excited to rope in Arjun Kapoor as a lead; Says ‘The role is custom-made for him’

The producers of Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Lady Killer', Tanmay Telang and Harsh Vardhan have said that the role was tailor-made for the actor.

The film, which will be helmed by 'B.A. Pass' director Ajay Bahl, tells the story of a small-town playboy, who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty'.

Harsh Vardhan who is a co-founder of Polaroid Media spoke about his experience of working with Arjun as he said, "'Lady Killer' is a romantic thriller and who can we imagine in this avatar more than Arjun. I was excited for our first meeting. But it seemed smooth as if the role is custom-made for him."

"He is a great actor and when we met him we realised he is humble too. He too had a lot of questions about how we are going to treat the film and role, we had a healthy discussion. I am happy to say that it gives us immense pleasure to see our development in our project each day," he added.

Tanmay Telang said, "We are very excited for the journey ahead of us. We are currently doing our location hunting as the shoot is scheduled for early 2022. This is our dream project and nothing can be great than roping in Arjun Kapoor for the role. He is a really gentle man."

Polaroid Media is headed by Tanmay Telang and Harsh Vardhan and Sambhav Davar, who are bankrolling the project in association with T-Series and Shaailesh R. Singh.

