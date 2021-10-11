The Lady Killer FIRST look: Arjun Kapoor announces his 'most ambitious film' with Ajay Bahl, Bhushan Kumar

A few months back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed its patrons that Arjun Kapoor has come on board Ajay Bahl's next film and well, today, the actor himself announced the same with the first look. Taking to his social media handles, Arjun announced his next titled The Lady Killer with an intense first look poster. Sharing the poster, Arjun wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet."

Commenting on The Lady Killer Arjun Kapoor said "When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it.I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir . I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited !" The actor shared the poster in which Arjun seems to be agitated and shouting.

Take a look:

The Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar says "We are thrilled to bring ‘The Lady Killer’ to our audiences. Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl's combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun's style and persona along with Ajay's vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay.”

Producer Shaailesh R Singh quotes "The Lady Killer is a unique story and marks my first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor. He is surely a powerhouse of talent! Looking forward to bring along this superhit thriller collaboration with Bhushan ji. I can't wait to see our vision translate onto the big screen, the audience will surely love this one".

In our exclusive too, we had informed the readers that Arjun's next with Ajay Bahl will have 2 heroines on board. A source had told us that it will be a romantic thriller that could have a love triangle as the plot. Now, with Arjun announcing the film, it will be interesting to see who will be the leading ladies in the film.

Besides this, Arjun is also gearing up for Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He had announced the film a few weeks ago. Arjun is also shooting for Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

