Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav’s wife demands divorce after 32 years of marriage & asks for 10 crores in alimony

Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav’s wife Purnima Kharga demands a divorce after 32 years of marriage asking for 10 crores in alimony.

Raghubir Yadav, who played the role of Bhura in starrer Lagaan has landed into a soup off late. The actor and his wife Purnima Kharga have been staying separately since 1995. The two tied the knot in 1988 but their marital life went on a rocky road after seven years of marriage. Recently, Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife has filed a divorce at the Bandra Family Court after 32 years of marriage.

A report by Mumbai Mirror states that former Kathak dancer Purnima Kharga has demanded a sum of Rs 10 crores in alimony. She has also accused him of adultery and desertion. She claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to support Raghubir during his struggling period in the industry. On the other hand, he deserted her for other women after becoming a successful actor. the report says that she had suspected Raghubir of having an extramarital affair with a co-star back in 1995. Raghubir had filed for divorce but had withdrawn it soon after. Purnima reportedly receives a sum of Rs 40,000 from Raghubir which is seldom not paid on time.

Besides Lagaan, Raghuvir was seen in films like. Salaam Bombay, Bandit Queen, 1947 Earth, Water, and Peepli Live. He also featured in Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao, which made its way to the Oscars. He is also a stage and television actor, music composer, singer and set designer. He has received two International Awards for his film Massey Sahib which also starred Arundhati Roy.

