Lagaan and Andaz Apna Apna actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. The popular actor who has starred in many popular films like Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Ishq, Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke and others, Javed Khan Amrohi is no more. Yes! You heard that right! The 50-year-old actor passed away today, February 14, 2023. Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who acted with him in Lagaan, confirmed the news to AajTak. He revealed that he was in touch with him through the Indian People's Theatre Association’s WhatsApp group. Javed Khan Amrohi no more

According to the reports, Javed Khan Amrohi was bedridden for a year. He was admitted to a nursing home where he breathed his last. As per a source close to the late actor, a source informed that Javed was suffering from a breathing problem and was bedridden for the past one year. He was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His both lungs were failed. Today at 6.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery."

Javed Khan Amrohi’s work front Javed Khan Amrohi started acting back in 1973. He has starred in more than 155 films. Remember Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India? Well, Javed Khan Amrohi played the role of Sukhlalji who was the caretaker of the Indian Women Hockey’s team. Javed has also acted in serials like Shaktimaan, Ghar Jamai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and more. His final performance on the big screen was Pakya in the 2020 film Sadak 2, which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. His demise comes as a huge loss to the film industry.

