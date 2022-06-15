Lagaan clocks 21 years: Aamir Khan to host a reunion party at his residence for the team

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is called Mr Perfectionist for a reason. Almost all his films find a way to reach the hearts of the fans but there is one film that still remains in the hearts of his fans is Lagaan. Aamir starrer cricket drama Lagaan is all set to complete 21 years of its release today on June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina today.

Lagaan is one of the most successful films of our times and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Lagaan also became the second only film apart from Mother India in India’s history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet the popularity of the film remains the same. And to celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to unite at Aamir Khan’s residence today. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film. Even a pandemic couldn't stop the cast from proclaiming the victory of the film.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in his much-hyped movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will have Aamir in a turbaned avatar. Interestingly, it will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

