Lagaan clocks 22 years of release: Aamir Khan Productions drops UNSEEN BTS photos

Lagaan completed a delightful 22 years in the history of Indian cinema on June 15. The film gave the immense fame to actor Aamir Khan. Even after 22 years of its release, Lagaan has not lost its importance. From eight to eighty, the Ashutosh Gowariker directed film is everyone’s favorite. A while ago, to celebrate the film’s milestone, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a total of 10 unseen behind-the-scene photos with their fans and followers.

Lagaan clocks 22 years of release

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan is one of the most popular films not only in India but also in foreign countries. Taking to their Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions celebrated the film’s journey of 22 years by sharing some nostalgic moments from the movie. They captioned it, “A nostalgic throwback to 'Lagaan' as we celebrate its 22-year milestone, reliving the moments that made it an iconic part of the Indian cinema” and added a red heart emoji.

The series of photos include the Lagaan team’s two group photos. In one of the pictures, Aamir Khan (Bhuvan) can be seen having a conversation with the director. In the other pictures, Gracy Singh (Gauri), Rachell Shelley (Elizabeth Russell), Aditya Lakhia (Kachra), Yashpal Sharma (Lakha) and others can be seen taking pictures with each other.

Fans react to Lagaan’s milestone

There is not a person who is not a fan of the film Lagaan. As soon as the photos were shared on Instagram, fans were quick enough to shower their immense love for their favorite film. A fan wrote, “What a days, golden period of Bollywood, tab movies kisi sentiments bhi hurt nahi Hote thain.” Another one said, “Will always be a special. It was my first movie in cinema hall.” A third one wrote, “One of the best movie LAGAAN.” Expressing true love for the film, a fan commented, “GOATED MOVIE.”

About Lagaan

Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial Lagaan teaches many important lessons about our country India. It tells the story of the backdrop of colonial India. It gives a message of how unity and determination can lead one to success. Aamir Khan’s role as Bhuvan is still alive in everyone’s heart while the other characters have special places in fans’ hearts.

