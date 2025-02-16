Lagaan: Did you know Ashutosh Gowariker directed a part of Aamir Khan-led iconic film from hospital bed?

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who gained recognition in Indian cinema after working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, had previously assisted renowned directors like Mira Nair and Ang Lee. In a recent interview, he looked back on his 25-year journey in the industry and discussed the demanding production process of Lagaan. He recalled an instance where Ashutosh had to direct portions of the film from a hospital bed, highlighting the immense dedication behind the project.

In a conversation with Friday Talkies, Apoorva Lakhia spoke about director Ashutosh Gowariker’s unwavering commitment to Lagaan, even while dealing with a slipped disc. He mentioned that during certain scenes, he could be seen standing beside Gowariker, relaying his instructions through a microphone.

Lakhia explained that production remained on track since they were primarily filming large-scale shots at the time, which did not require the director’s direct engagement with the actors. However, he acknowledged that the setback extended the shooting schedule beyond their initial plans.

Lakhia revealed that a planned nighttime match sequence had to be removed during the making of Lagaan. Recalling the difficulties faced during the shoot, he mentioned that people held torches while being barefoot and dressed in traditional dhoti and banian.

He emphasized the dedication and hardships endured by the actors, stating that such sacrifices contributed to the film’s impact. Lakhia also admitted that working on Lagaan was an exhausting experience for him, to the extent that he stepped away from cinema for two years and even pursued a culinary degree during that time.

Advertisement

Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 historical sports drama Lagaan starring Aamir Khan is set against the backdrop of colonial India in 1893. The film follows a group of villagers who, struggling under heavy taxation imposed by the British, take an unconventional stand by agreeing to a high-stakes cricket match.

Their victory would free them from the burdensome lagaan (tax), making the game not just a sport but a fight for justice and dignity.