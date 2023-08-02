Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at Karjat's ND Studios: Report

Popular art director Nitin Desai reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. The reports suggest that he was found hanging at his own ND Studios in Karjat. Unfortunately, the renowned art director took his life days before his birthday, on August 9. The reason is yet to be known. Cops have arrived at the studios and the investigation is currently underway.

Nitin Desai passes away

The news of his sudden death has shocked everyone. More details about the unfortunate incident is yet to be revealed. Nitin Desai won four National Awards for Best Art Direction. His grand and lavish sets in several films left the audience quite impressed. He worked in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan. He even created sets for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story. He worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and others.

After the news was shared on social media, netizens were seen expressing shock. A user wrote, "This is shocking #nitindesai." Another user wrote, "RIP #NitinDesai Sir." Others were seen dropping broken heart emojis. Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo took to Twitter and tweeted, "Just heard the news of Nitin Desai known art director of Indian cinema having committed suicide very sad he was a dear friend and a superb craftsmen a sad way to go may god rest his soul in peace RIP."

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also mourned the loss of Desai on Twitter. He tweeted, "I can't believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be missed."

Nitin Desai's huge ND Studios, located in Karjat is spread over 52 acres. A lot of films have been shot there. Not only films but his studio has been also used for hosting Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss. Apart from being an art director, Nitin was also a producer and director. Reportedly, he turned producer in 2003 with the film Desh Devi Maa Ashapura. He went on to produce TV serials too. He directed Marathi films like Hello Jai Hind! in 2011 and Ajintha in 2012.