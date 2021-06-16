  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lagaan Reunion: Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley & others reunite for the film's 20th anniversary

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released on 15 June 2001 and this year marks the movie’s 20th anniversary. Take a look at how the makers of the film celebrated the film's reunion.
2462 reads Mumbai
Lagaan Reunion: Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley & others reunite for the film's 20th anniversary Lagaan Reunion: Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley & others reunite for the film's 20th anniversary
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released on 15 June 2001 and this year marks the movie’s 20th anniversary. The cast and crew of the film celebrated their special day in the form of a special online reunion. AR Rahman took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of their evening as they reminisced the making of the film. Along with the post, the musician did not give any other information about the meet. However, there is speculation that people might be able to witness the celebration on YouTube soon.

Earlier today, Aamir had announced that there would be a special reunion for the film’s 20th anniversary. Ahead of the reunion, the actor’s team had shared a video of him expressing his gratitude for the makers of the film. He expressed his emotions in a beautiful way by explaining that the cricket themed movie brought him happiness, memories, and relationships.

In the photo shared by Rahman, we can see the makers of the film including Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, and Akhilendra Mishra, and AR Rahman coming together for the special occasion via video call. Along with the picture, the musician put a short yet heartwarming caption. He penned, "#20YearsOfLagaan an emotional and proud team!"

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Lagaan received numerous accolades and even bagged an Academy Awards nomination under the Best Foreign Language Film category in 2002. Besides this, it won a total of eight National Film Awards.

Also Read| Lagaan turns 20: Aamir Khan thanks team & audience for their love; Reveals the cast will have virtual reunion

Credits :AR Rahman Instagram

You may like these
Lagaan turns 20: Aamir Khan thanks team & audience for their love; Reveals the cast will have virtual reunion
Aamir Khan says ‘It’ll be highly exciting to get into his mind’ if he gets a chance to play Viswanathan Anand
Aamir Khan on completing 20 years of Lagaan; Says it has shaped him in so many ways
PHOTOS: Aamir Khan papped outside a dubbing studio as he goes out and about in the city
Ira Khan, BF Nupur give a spin to Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met poster as they take COVID vaccine
Ira Khan replies to a user asking her if she's Aamir Khan's son; Tells all not to remind BF Nupur about THIS