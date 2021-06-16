Lagaan Reunion: Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley & others reunite for the film's 20th anniversary

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released on 15 June 2001 and this year marks the movie’s 20th anniversary. Take a look at how the makers of the film celebrated the film's reunion.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released on 15 June 2001 and this year marks the movie’s 20th anniversary. The cast and crew of the film celebrated their special day in the form of a special online reunion. AR Rahman took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of their evening as they reminisced the making of the film. Along with the post, the musician did not give any other information about the meet. However, there is speculation that people might be able to witness the celebration on YouTube soon.

Earlier today, Aamir had announced that there would be a special reunion for the film’s 20th anniversary. Ahead of the reunion, the actor’s team had shared a video of him expressing his gratitude for the makers of the film. He expressed his emotions in a beautiful way by explaining that the cricket themed movie brought him happiness, memories, and relationships.

In the photo shared by Rahman, we can see the makers of the film including , Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, and Akhilendra Mishra, and AR Rahman coming together for the special occasion via video call. Along with the picture, the musician put a short yet heartwarming caption. He penned, "#20YearsOfLagaan an emotional and proud team!"

Lagaan received numerous accolades and even bagged an Academy Awards nomination under the Best Foreign Language Film category in 2002. Besides this, it won a total of eight National Film Awards.

