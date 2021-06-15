Lagaan turns 20: Aamir Khan thanks team & audience for their love; Reveals the cast will have virtual reunion

Aamir Khan, who played the lead role in Lagaan, is over the moon as the movie completes two decades of release. Here’s what he has to say.

, who is fondly known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, has given us several blockbuster movies in his career of over three decades. Amid this has been the 2001 release Lagaan which was a massive hit among the audience. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was a musical sports film and had won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Today, the entire team has a massive reason to celebrate as Lagaan has clocked 20 years of release.

To celebrate his milestone, Aamir has shared a video on social media expressing his gratitude towards the entire cast and crew of the movie for their support in the making of Lagaan. He also thanked the audience for their love throughout the journey of the movie. He also revealed that while they faced several challenges in the making, Aamir mentioned that the movie did give him a lot in return as it went on to become a blockbuster. For the uninitiated, Lagaan also markedAamir had made his debut as a producer. This isn’t all. The superstar also mentioned that he will be having an online reunion with the entire cast of Lagaan to celebrate this occasion.

Check out Aamir Khan’s video here:

Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and marks the Pataudi Begum’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

