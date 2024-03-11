Lahore, 1947 actor Sunny Deol teases OTT debut; says he’s ‘doing stuff for digital platforms too'

Sunny Deol is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. He had a solid comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023 which shattered the box office numbers. The actor is now busy shooting for his next Lahore, 1947 which is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Now, in a recent interview, Sunny teased that he is also working on his OTT debut.

Sunny Deol opens up about possibility of his OTT debut

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol is not just focusing on films, but rather looking for good content, regardless of the medium, and that includes OTT.

The source told the media outlet, “Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films too, and they are ready to offer him big amounts. Gadar 2 has infused a new life into his career, and he himself understands that he will need to keep experimenting to stay relevant among a new generation."

When the above-mentioned portal asked Sunny about the same, the actor confirmed it and added, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big-screen films. And yes I am also doing stuff for digital platforms."

Advertisement

He further added that he is picking up more subjects, and there are certain things that he wants to do that cannot be for the big screen as the theatres will not give him space for it.

The Gadar 2 actor continued that as an actor, he feels "it’s nice it will be seen." "If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff," he shared.

More about Lahore, 1947

Announcing the title of the film earlier in October 2023, Aamir Khan Productions shared a note that read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.”

Meanwhile, Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. With such legendary and talented creative names coming together for the first time, it looks like a mega treat awaits the audience. The cast of the film also includes Preity Zinta and Karan Deol in key roles.

ALSO READ: Lahore, 1947: Rajkumar Santoshi on mega collaboration with Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan; calls it 'dream team'