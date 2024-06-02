Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta thanks Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi and others as she wraps her 'toughest film'

After making a splendid appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival that concluded recently, the actress was back to complete shooting her last bit of the upcoming movie Lahore 1947. A while ago, she dropped a video giving her fans a glimpse of the little party they had to mark the wrap-up of her shooting part.

She also thanked her co-star Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, Producer Aamir Khan, and others. Read on!

Preity Zinta wraps the ‘toughest film’ of her career, Lahore 1947

Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen was highly awaited by her fans and avid cinema lovers. Well, the wait is over as she is making a comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming movie Lahore 1947. Minutes ago, the actress dropped a video from the sets where she celebrated the wrap of her character.

Along with the video, she penned, "It's a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn't be more grateful to the entire cast n crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It's definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you, Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji, Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always #Filmwrap #Lahore1947 #Aamirkhan #Rajkumarsantoshi #SunnyDeol #Shabanaazmi #Gratitude #ting."

Take a look:

Rajkumar Santoshi said in an old statement, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.”

Produced by Aamir Khan, the movie stars Sunny Deol in the lead role along with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and others. The movie also marks Sunny and Preity’s reunion on the big screen after years. The duo was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit with Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, and Shreyas Talpade.

