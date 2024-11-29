Laila Majnu's Avinash Tiwary recalls 'embarrassing' moment when he accidently hit Amitabh Bachchan on Yudh set; 'Fortunately, I only hit him on his head...'

Amitabh Bachchan, who debuted in 1969, has ruled over Hindi cinema. From defining the 70s as the 'angry young man' to inspiring actors to experiment with his diverse roles in the last two decades, he has made a significant place in the hearts of audiences. Recently, Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary revealed he once accidentally hit the veteran actor on his head while shooting for their show Yudh, and he still feels embarrassed about it.

In a recent conversation at the second edition of SCREEN live, Avinash Tiwary discussed one embarrassing yet humbling experience from his time on the sets of the TV series Yudh in 2014.

He recalled that the first time he met Amitabh Bachchan, they had to do an action sequence, and he was inexperienced about it. So, during one of his missteps while he ducked from a punch by the veteran actor, Tiwary, punched back with force and hit Big B on his head.

Recounting the incident, he described, "In the scene, he had to punch me, and I was supposed to duck and hit him back. Fortunately, I only hit him on his head, but the embarrassment I felt at that time."

The embarrassment from the incident of accidentally hitting still lingers with Avinash. He revealed that the set fell silent after his hit, and he couldn't comprehend what to do. Consequently, he punched without realizing the shot was already messed up. As soon as he understood the situation, he instantly apologized to Bachchan.

"He said, 'Yes, you hit me on the head.' I apologized, and in my nervousness, I asked him if we should do a rehearsal, and he, still holding the back of his head, looked at me like, 'From where have you gotten this guy.' He said, 'But we will do it slowly,'" recalled the Laila Majnu actor.

He added that the Piku actor explained to him that action is similar to choreography, and they just need to 'dance' or follow it. The advice has stuck with Avinash over the years.

Avinash Tiwary is currently gearing up for his Netflix film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which will be released on Netflix on November 29, 2024. It's based on a heist in Mumbai in 2008 and helmed by Neeraj Pandey, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Shergill.

