Lakshmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati

Akshay Kumar's fans are very happy as the makers have finally unveiled Laxmmi Bomb trailer. However, it is getting mixed reactions from the Twitterati.

After much anticipation, the makers of and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb have released the trailer today. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar on November 9. Almost a month away from its release, the makers have somehow managed to keep pique the viewers' interest. In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender and the first look of the actor was enough to keep the fans hooked.

Now, 's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity are very happy as the makers have finally unveiled the film's trailer but there are a few audiences who haven’t liked it much. Thus, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb is getting mixed reactions from the netizens. People are praising Akshay as well as Kiara's performance in the trailer. Akshay and Kiara worked together in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Here, take a look at how Twitterati reacted to the trailer of Akshay and Kiara's film:

This is a bonafide big screen entertainer. @akshaykumar as Laxmi is RIOT! Reminds me of his #Sandi and #Sundi act from #Housefull3. Watch the trailer of #LaxmmiBomb. Releases this Diwali, November 9. #LaxmmiBombTrailer https://t.co/UpV9sZKgDf — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 9, 2020

The MAN does it again. @akshaykumar sir is in TOP form and shows yet again that he is THE MOST versatile superstar around. As a eunuch, he is TERRIFIC and doesn’t play a caricature at all.

MASSS TRAILER #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/qDIOfkUEuA — jack (@cinejac) October 9, 2020

Akkians were saying salman is afraid of these trolls that's why he is tweeting less and not announcing his films

Now just look at @akshaykumar who asked the channel to keep the dislike button disabled#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/c3QGW8dtP7 — Radhey (@being__shiva__) October 9, 2020

What an actor man..@akshaykumar is easily the most versatile superstar of Indian Cinema..The range of characters that he can play is Unmatchable..Akshay Kumar as Laxmmi is Dhamaka #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/F8kvdfBZtZ — Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) October 9, 2020

Lol likes/dislikes disabled ..There is a reason i love the people like @BeingSalmanKhan who got some guts..trailer is okayish only..btw did akki opt for Salman's tere naam hairstyle? :p #LaxmmiBombTrailer — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) October 9, 2020

#LaxmmiBombTrailer is just mind blowing Most versatile actor for a reason @akshaykumar sir . One thing you never missed from Ak sir is Expression that he gives All the best to whole team pic.twitter.com/fbIlRDrnPR — AkshayManish #Mi (@AkshayManish2) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana. Interestingly, Kanchana has been also directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also featured in a pivotal role. Apart from him, R Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala and Devadarshini also starred in key roles in the film.

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts

