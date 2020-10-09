  1. Home
Lakshmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati

Akshay Kumar's fans are very happy as the makers have finally unveiled Laxmmi Bomb trailer. However, it is getting mixed reactions from the Twitterati.
Mumbai
Lakshmi Bomb Trailer gets mixed reaction from TwitteratiLakshmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati
After much anticipation, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb have released the trailer today. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar on November 9. Almost a month away from its release, the makers have somehow managed to keep pique the viewers' interest. In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender and the first look of the actor was enough to keep the fans hooked.

Now, Akshay Kumar's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity are very happy as the makers have finally unveiled the film's trailer but there are a few audiences who haven’t liked it much. Thus, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb is getting mixed reactions from the netizens. People are praising Akshay as well as Kiara's performance in the trailer. Akshay and Kiara worked together in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. 

Here, take a look at how Twitterati reacted to the trailer of Akshay and Kiara's film:

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana. Interestingly, Kanchana has been also directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also featured in a pivotal role. Apart from him, R Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala and Devadarshini also starred in key roles in the film.

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts

