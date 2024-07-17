Lakshya REACTS to Kill getting compared to Mirzapur, Animal: 'We didn't make film with intention of becoming baap of something'

Lakshya Lalwani has been receiving praise for his debut action-thriller film Kill. The action flick Kill also stars Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Adrija Sinha in pivotal roles.

Ever since it was released, netizens have been saying that it is the father of Mirzapur and Animal. In a new interview, Lakshya was asked about the comparison and what he feels about it.

'I don't like being compared to anything,' says Kill actor Lakshya Lalwani

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Lakshya Lalwani was asked to share his opinions on netizens comparing Kill to Mirzapur and Animal for its action and called the film 'Kill Baap Of Mirzapur and Animal.'

Reacting to it, the actor said that he hates comparisons because while growing up, he has dealt with a lot of comparisons and added that it is not a good feeling.

"Comparisons just like, it happens while growing up... that people say that, you know, why aren't you scoring as many marks as this one is scoring or why aren't you as successful as this one. So, I hate comparisons. I don't like being compared to anything. Even if I am better than them. So I think comparisons, we don't need comparisons," Lakshya added.

Expressing his love for Animal and Mirzapur, he added that Ali Fazal's series is a fantastic show and he is also a big fan of Animal too.

"The kind of violence that has been shown in it. Now, we didn't make the film with the intention of becoming the baap of something or going beyond it. Our intent was very clear we wanted to make a good film," Lakshya said.

Kill makers refuse speculations about film's Indian remakes

On July 16, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram account and issued a clarification over Kill's remake rights amid the ongoing speculation about the film's Indian remakes.

The statement read, "Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet," and captioned the post, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL."

Meanwhile, Kill was released on July 5 and received a lot of love and appreciation.

