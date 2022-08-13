Lakshya to Uri The Surgical Strike: 5 films to binge watch on Independence Day Weekend

Independence Day is just around the corner and we are as excited as you are. August 15, 2022, will mark the 75th Independence Day and is going to be a moment of pride for Indians. Over the years, Bollywood has celebrated India and its Independence through its movies. There have been several hit films celebrating our history and the freedom movement. As Independence day weekend is here, Pinkvilla brings to you 5 must-watch movies to celebrate freedom and to cultivate the feeling of patriotism.

1. Lakshya: Released 18 years ago, Lakshya still holds a great place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. The war drama is loosely based on the Kargil war and revolves around the tough journey of an officer played by Hritik Roshan. This film, over the years, has earned itself a cult status. The Farhan Akhtar directorial is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Raazi: If you haven't seen this film, you are missing out on some serious adrenaline rush. Raazi is based on the tale of an Indian raw agent, who has been married into a Pakistani military family. Meghna Gulzar's directorial is a must-watch. No doubt, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have given their incredible performances in the film. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

3. Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is among the best movies to watch this weekend to celebrate freedom. The film revolves around the Bhuj airbase attack that happened in 1971. The movie saw its release, last year, on Disney+Hotstar.

4. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh: This Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has Ajay Devgn essay the role of Bhagat Singh, the most fearless freedom fighter of India, who was martyred serving his country. This classic will ooze the feeling of patriotism and can be watched digitally, on Jio Cinema.

5. Uri: The Surgical Strike: If you love patriotic films, you can give Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike a watch over this Independence Day weekend. Uri is a film based on the surgical strike that was carried out by the Indian Army on suspected militants who had attacked an army base in 2016. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

