Lalit Modi changes his Insta bio after announcing relationship with Sushmita Sen; Calls her ‘partner in crime

Sushmita Sen is the perfect combination of beauty and brains and is also known for her humility and kindness. The actress has always spread love and joy with her fans via her social media profiles, posting adorable moments with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Meanwhile, the actress is making headlines as Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, today announced a "new beginning" with actor Sushmita Sen. Calling Sen his better half, Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy with several discussing if the two were married. Spoiler alert: They are not.

Calling Sushmita, the love of his life, Lalit Modi also changed his Instagram bio to “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” Not only the bio, Modi also changed his Insta profile pic and replaced it with his and the Aarya actress’s pic.

Have a look at Lalit Modi’s Insta bio:

Just a while ago, Lalit Modi shared the news of him and Sushmita being together on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

Meanwhile, Sen had recently shared pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. She had visited the island nation with her daughters. Modi's announcement suggests that he had also accompanied the former Miss Universe. Last month, the beauty queen appeared on Twinkle Khanna's Tweak show and revealed why she didn’t get married. She asserted that though her kids were her priority, she never got married because the men in her life were a let-down, it had nothing to do with her children.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

On the work front, Sushmita has been making waves for her web series Aarya. She was last seen in Aarya 2, which has been helmed by Ram Madhvani. The series, which is one of the most popular Indian web shows, was released on the ott platform on December 10, 2021.