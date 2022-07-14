Lalit Modi clears the air about his wedding rumours with Sushmita Sen: Not married, just dating each other

Sushmita Sen and her love life has always been the talk of the town. Months after calling it quits with Rohman Shawl, the former beauty queen is once again in the headlines as she is said to be in a relationship with Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League. The news came to light after Lalit Modi shared pics from their Maldives and Sardinia vacation along with some throwback pics. Soon there were speculations about the couple’s secret wedding and the news spread like wildfire.

However, Lalit Modi has cleared the air about their marriage and said that they are yet to tie the knot. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the renowned businessman shared some love-filled pics with Sushmita Sen and clarified that they are dating as of now. He also stated that they are likely to tie the knot someday. Lalit Modi wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” In fact, he also mentioned the same in his Instagram post and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage. Yet. But one that that one that by God’s grace will happen. I just announced that we are together”.

Take a look at Lalit Modi’s tweet about his wedding rumours with Sushmita Sen:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front Sushmita is working on the third season of her crime thriller Aarya. The actress will be seen playing the titular role in the series.

