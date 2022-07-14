As Lalit Modi makes relationship official with Sushmita Sen, netizens flood social media with hilarious memes

Sushmita Sen is a heartthrob of millions around the world and still keeps entertaining viewers with high-on-content shows that she is a part of. The actress reduced her movie related work significantly in the last decade. She got back into action with the web-series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and co-starring Chandrachur Singh, which premiered digitally. Lalit Modi is a businessman and a former cricket administrator who was the Founder, Chairman and Commissioner of Indian Premiere League for the innaugural season and two seasons after that. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen took the social media by storm as the former made his relationship with the latter, official.

Lalit Modi first shared a post on Instagram, sharing his photos with his 'better looking partner' Sushmita Sen. The caption read, "Just back from London after a whirling global tour, Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon." He further clarified in his post saying, "In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by god's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together." He also took to Twitter and tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." Soon after the tweet, #LalitModi and #SushmitaSen occupied the first two spots on the Twitter trendlist. Netizens flooded social media with memes and they were hilarious to say the very least.

Have a look at somes of the memes shared by Netizens:

Most of the netizens found the relationship hard to digest and a user shared how he would convince everyone to believe this relationship.

A user shared a guilty pleasure of which Guarati-Bengali relationship he would have preferred and which he ended up getting,

Netizens found it hard to belleve what Lalit Modi tweeted and one of the users shared his hilarious reaction to the tweet.

A user shared how singles on the Internet reacted to Lalit Modi's tweet making his relationship with Sushmita Sen official.

It is no surprise that netizens were surprised by this sudden relationship announcement. A user was in total dis-belief.

A tweeter tweeted about how the Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen relationship came out of syllabus.

Netizens who were still in doubt of this sudden relationship announcement, shared their nervousness on the entire episode.

A little envy seeped in too, as a user wished to have a relationship like that of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi.

On the night of 14th July, 2022, Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen, official. Apart from his posts on Twitter and Instagram, he also changed his Instagram bio to, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." As for Sushmita Sen, fresh from the success of Aarya Season 2, she will next be seen in Aarya Season 3, work on which has already begun.

