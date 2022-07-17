Lalit Modi reacts to trolls targeting him on his relationship with Sushmita Sen: Enjoy when someone prospers

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen made their relationship official a few days back on social media. He uploaded many pictures with the actress from their recent Maldives trip and clarified that the two haven't tied the knot but are just 'dating.' Soon after, Sushmita and Lalit's announcement took the internet by storm, and his post went viral in no time. While declaring his love for Sushmita on social media, instead of tagging the actress, he tagged Sushmita's parody account, which was later noticed by netizens.

Now, Lalit reacted to the trolls targeting his relationship with Sushmita. Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped many throwback pictures and wrote: "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS - not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country."

Further, he also responded to being calls 'fugitive' and said, "I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A “fugitive” - pray & tell me which court has “EVER CONVICTED” me. I will tell u none.TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 - @iplt20 - it’s recession proof. All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because world everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the monkeys in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there $ 500 dollars a day TA DA. WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE - NO. I WAS BORN WITH A “DIAMOND SPOON” I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor. ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP - when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED - 47,680 crores - that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media. .Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once," he wrote.

Meanwhile, he was previously married to Minal Modi. They had two children together--son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. While Sushmita was dating model Rohman Shawl. They broke up in 2021.

