Lalit Pandit dubs Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track 'most difficult song'; says 'Karan Johar wanted bhajan'

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to stand the test of time as a classic film. In addition to its stellar cast, the songs have retained their status as fan favorites. Picture the iconic scene where Shah Rukh Khan descends upon his home in a helicopter, and Jaya Bachchan's character intuits her son's arrival, accompanied by the resonant notes of the title song echoing in your mind. Have you ever pondered the creation of that particular song? Lalit Pandit, the composer, recently disclosed an intriguing aspect of the process – Karan Johar made a distinctive request for a bhajan to underscore that poignant moment.

Karan Johar wanted a song which Jaya Bachchan sings for God and Amitabh Bachchan simultaneously

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Lalit Pandit revealed that the trickiest song in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the one that seemed simple – the film's title song. It was tough because Karan Johar's instructions were not easy to follow. He wanted a bhajan, which usually has a simple tune and isn't a big, orchestrated song. But Karan didn't want that. He wanted a song where Jaya Bachchan's character sings for God and her husband at the same time. Making a song that could convey both feelings was quite a challenge.

The composer went on to explain that in this particular song, they were portraying Shah Rukh Khan's character rushing to reach a destination on time, running with urgency. This required a rich orchestration with a melodic yet action-oriented feel, which was a challenging combination. Johar's directive was clear – it had to be a grand bhajan, not a simple one.

Lalit Pandit specifically praised Lata Mangeshkar, the singer of the song, giving her credit for turning it into a major hit.

About Lalit Pandit

Lalit Pandit is widely recognized for his successful collaboration with his elder brother, Jatin Pandit, making them one of the most renowned music composer duos in Bollywood. Dominating the industry in the 90s, their impressive 16-year career resulted in the sale of over 50 million units worldwide. During this period, they crafted numerous popular scores for Bollywood films, showcasing their musical prowess.

Some of their notable contributions include the music for films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Khiladi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yes Boss, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Fanaa. Despite parting ways in 2006, the legacy of Lalit and Jatin Pandit continues to resonate through the memorable melodies they created for Indian cinema.

