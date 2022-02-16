Lalit Pandit, Moushumi Chatterjee & others reach Bappi Lahiri’s home to pay tribute; PHOTOS

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri left for a heavenly abode leaving behind a huge void. His friends, family and well-wishers have begun arriving at his home to pay their last respects. Singer Lali Pandit was seen making his way to the house to pay a tribute to the late legend. On Tuesday, Bappi Lahiri breathed his last. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea as mentioned by the doctor. Many celebrities have also expressed their condolence for the singer on social media.

As soon as the news broke, fans started paying tributes on social media. Celebrities like Lalit Pandit, Moushumi Chatterjee, Adesh Srivastava's family, Raja Mukherjee with Nitu Chandra were spotted at late singer’s residence. Earlier, Sharbani Mukherjee, Kajol's cousin, also was seen arriving at Bappi Lahiri's house to meet his grieving family. Padmini Kolhapure and Shivangi Kapoor arrived together. The legendary composer-singer breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalised for a month before being discharged on Monday.

The official statement shared by Bappi Lahiri's family reads, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

Take a look at the photos here:

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and many other celebs expressed sadness over the loss of the legendary singer.

