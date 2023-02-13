Lalita Lajmi, Guru Dutt's sister and Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par co-star, passes away at 90

Veteran artist Lalita Lajmi passed away on Monday (February 13) at the age of 90. She was director, producer and actor Guru Dutt 's sister. The news of her sad demise was shared by Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation on social media. The late artist was also a part of Aamir Khan 's Taare Zameen Par. She was seen in a special appearance. The official handle of Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation called her a 'self-taught artist'.

The note read, "We are deeply saddened by the news of artist Lalitha Lajmi’s passing. Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, seen here in her artwork, ‘Dance of Life and Death’." They also shared her picture from the Akbar Padamsee exhibition opening, 2020 and one of her artworks. Have a look:

Soon after the news was shared on social media, netizens were seen mourning her demise. A user wrote, "a lovely human being and sensitive artist ... i learnt a lot from lalitha ... may she rest in peace." Another user wrote, "I went to her exhibition like 3 days ago.. deeply saddened." Others were seen dropping broken heart emojis.

Indian films made by her brother Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor influenced Lalita Lajmi's work. Recently, Author Yasser Usman talked about his book Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story. He revealed that Lalita Lajmi still regrets that she couldn't help her brother. According to Mint, he shared, "While researching for this book, his sister told me they could have saved him. He was crying for help. He was not talking to them. And, that remains a major regret in his brother's and his sister's life."