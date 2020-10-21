  1. Home
Laphao: Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders are ready to jump as they take over IPL Reels with their anthem

Just because IPL is virtual this year doesn't mean fans can't showcase their love for the favourite teams. In comes, Instagram Reels, with Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders showing us how it's done using their catchy fan anthem Laphao.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: October 21, 2020 03:08 pm
It's disheartening to not be able to witness the thriving energy one gets when surrounded by screaming fans inside a stadium during a nail-biting match at IPL. Due to COVID-19, IPL 2020 was shifted to the United Arab Emirates and instead, became a virtual ceremony. But, that doesn't mean you don't get to be a diehard fan any less!

Fans are making the most of social media and cheering for their favourite teams by creating amazing Instagram Reels on the virtual platform. Using the hashtag #MyIPLReel, more than 500 fans have already showcased their loyalty to their favourite team by creating multiple reels across different sections of entertainment like food, dance, music, art, cricket, fashion and much more. To make it team specific, hashtags like #MyDCReel, #MyMIReel, #MyRCBReel, #MyKKRReel and more are being used. Adding his own Kolkata Knight Riders' spin to IPL Reels is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Taking to his Instagram page, SRK shared an Instagram Reel featuring the KKR boys showing off their swag while Laphao, their new, catchy fan anthem by Badshah plays in the background. We see Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shubham Gill and more displaying some quirky moves that will instantly make you want to join them and dance along. That mic drop moment, in the end, was particularly cherry on top of the icing!

"Wow, what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome, Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks, fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us. Send us your videos doing the rap," SRK wrote as IG caption while sharing the King of all Reels and issuing the #LaphaoChallenge to KKR's loyal fans.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Cricket inspired moves to freestyle dance, fans ace cheerleading game via reels to back their teams

So are you ready to take on the #LaphaoChallenge and jump high like KKR!

