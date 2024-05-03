Lara Dutta admits fighting for pay disparity even now; reveals ‘luckiest women’ get one-tenth of male actor's fees

Lara Dutta is enjoying the success of her recently released series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The actress who is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has opened up on the long-run problem of pay parity in showbiz and revealed that even the luckiest female lead gets the least one can even think of in comparison to her male counterparts.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Lara Dutta shared that as a woman in cinema, there are several problems but the biggest one still remains pay disparity. The Jurm actress expressed, “We work as hard if not harder than most of our male counterparts in the business, but most women still get paid, if they are lucky, one-tenth of what the actor gets paid.”

In the same conversation, Lara also spoke about the things that have changed including beauty standards and the shelf life of actresses. "It's in process and there are a lot of wonderful women that have been a part of molding that change in perception", Lara said about beauty narratives. She further shared that earlier people thought that if you were 30, your career was over and it was your time to settle down.

Lara said, “I never faced that. I am in my 40s now and I haven’t stopped working.”

Dutta made her debut with the 2003 film Andaaz. Further in the conversation, Lara shared how it felt like being a celebrity 21 years ago. “For me, it was just simpler but also more chaotic. The professionalism has come in with a lot of corporates and studios, and it has become more streamlined”, Lara shared.

The Partner actress admitted that back then, things were more free-flowing but also all over the place. She thinks that there is heavy pressure on today’s actors to ‘present themselves in a certain way’ but during her time, ‘we did our jobs, focused on our work, and got on with it.’

Other than playing Kaikeyi in Ramayana, Lara will also star in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle which is currently rolling, and Suryast which is in its post-production.

