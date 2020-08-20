Lara Dutta to begin shooting for her film BellBottom after months of lockdown

  1. Home
Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi is happy to be back on a film set for a big Bollywood film after months of lockdown.
Lara is currently in the UK with the unit of "BellBottom", starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

"And it begins!!! I'm claiming one for the girls! As a 42 year old female actor, in this Covid period, it feels amazing to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film," Lara wrote on Instagram, referring to the fact that "BellBottom" is one of the first films to start shooting in the time of Covid pandemic.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of the make-up room, where she sits wearing a mask. She thanked the producers for creating a safe environment for the shoot.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari is the project, also starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi.

The cast arrived in the UK a few days ago for the first international schedule of the film.

