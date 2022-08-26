Lara Dutta celebrates 17 years of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor's 'No Entry': My first full comedy role

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer No Entry has completed 17 years today. It was a multi-starrer film and also starred Lara Dutta, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Celina Jaitly in the lead roles. The film was released in 2005 and is written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. As the film completed 17 years, Lara Dutta took to Instagram to pen her thoughts.

While sharing a digital art of the cast of No Entry, Lara Dutta penned a sweet note. It read, "17 years of this iconic film!!! Will always be grateful for Kajal! My first full comedy role!" As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Kajal lives in my heart rent free... Laughed so much and have lost count how many times I've re watched this movie". Another user commented, "Best comedy movie ever". Another fan wrote, "One of the best comedy movies which I can still watch over and over and laugh the same way as if watching it for the first time".

Check Lara Dutta's post here:

To note, the sequel of No Entry is on the cards. 17 years after No Entry, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan are reuniting in the film’s sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry. The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee with Salman Khan Films, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios as the producers. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee has confirmed that his next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be No Entry 2. “My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for a narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer,” Anees promised.

