Lara Dutta celebrates 20 years of winning the Miss Universe title in 2000 and shares her photos from the event

Lara Dutta, who was crowned with the Miss Universe title on 12th May 2000, yesterday celebrated 20 years of winning the title by posting a series of stunning photos from the pageant.

Lara Dutta recently made her debut on the OTT platform with Hostar Special, Hundred, in which she plays a tough, no-nonsense cop ACP Saumya Shukla. After a long time, Lara will be seen showing her acting chops. Lara who made her debut with Andaaz in the year 2003, was the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. At Miss Universe 2000 in Cyprus, she achieved the highest score in the swimsuit competition and her finalist interview score was the highest individual score in any category in the history of the Miss Universe contest.

Lara, who was crowned with the Miss Universe title on 12th May 2000, yesterday celebrated 20 years of winning the title by posting a series of stunning photos from the pageant on her Instagram post. From sharing her gorgeous look posing in a white gown to her winning the title in a stunning red evening gown, Lara has given major nostalgic feel through the pictures. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for @missindiaorg @missdivaorg @timesofindia @missuniverse #MilleniumsMissUniverse."

Lara was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown. For the uninitiated, Lara won the annual Gladrags Megamodel India competition in her native India in 1995 thus winning the right to enter the 1997 Miss Intercontinental Pageant. She was later crowned as Miss Intercontinental 1997. Dutta was crowned as Miss Universe 2000, by the outgoing titleholder Mpule Kwelagobe of Botswana. In the same year, and Dia Mirza won their respective Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific titles.

Check out Lara Dutta's post here:

Credits :Instagram

