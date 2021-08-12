Lara Dutta has THIS to say to the potential backlash on her playing Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom'

Lara Dutta has become the talk of the town ever since her look as Indira Gandhi was revealed in the trailer of Bell Bottom. The actress took all her fans by surprise when the trailer was released. In fact, initially, most of the fans didn't recognise that the actor playing Indira Gandhi was non-other than Lara. It was at the trailer launch event that she stunned everyone by revealing that she was the one behind the prosthetics all along. Ever since, she has received mixed reviews about her getup; while some fans have loved her makeover, others trolled her, and she has received a lot of backlash. The actress has finally opened up about the same, and here's what she has to say to them.

In an interview with Spotboye, when she was asked about the potential backlash for playing a political figure, Lara Dutta replied, "It's impossible to keep everybody happy all the time. Even if I want to, I can't do that. Of course, I knew that I am paying an iconic, historical figure who is admired and revered very much in history. Bell Bottom's story is inspired by a true incident that occurred during her tenure, and we have taken some cinematic liberty, but to play a character that people know so well and feel a connection to, definitely adds a huge responsibility to make it believable."

Lara admitted that it was challenging to depict the former Prime Minister's 'poise, grace, and command' on screen and that the goal was to be as authentic as possible. Lara had previously revealed about her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira's reaction to her look. She said that Mahesh had refused to hug her, and Saira was intrigued.

