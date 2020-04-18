Lara Dutta loses a friend to coronavirus outbreak; Reveals ‘He was somebody who had no health issues’

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken over the world, Lara Dutta revealed that she had also lost a friend to COVID 19.

The outbreak of coronavirus has claimed over 450 lives in India and our battle against this deadly virus isn’t going to end anytime soon. Unfortunately, Lara Dutta also faced the brunt of the pandemic as she also lost a friend to his deadly health scare. This happened in March this year and Lara’s friend succumbed to this highly contagious virus in the United States which has been among the majorly affected countries for COVID 19. Talking about the same, Lara asserted that the incident came as a shock to everyone as the deceased had no health issues.

“We lost a friend of ours in mid-March to COVID 19. He was somebody who had absolutely no health issues, so it wasn’t one of those stories where you think that coronavirus only attacks old people or anything like that,” Lara was quoted saying to Hindustan Times. While the Bhagam Bhag actress admits to being heartbroken by the loss, she asserted that the incident made her realize how transient life is and it is all about living in the moment.

“From the time that we last saw our friend, he was literally gone in 17 days; and if nothing else, it made me realise that I’m refusing to put my life on hold, waiting for this to pass and then deciding to pick it up and live it. You have no guarantees in life! We are all healthy today, praise God. However, you don’t know what tomorrow holds. I don’t know what the situation will be three or five weeks or a month from now when this lockdown is lifted. So, life really is ‘right now’ and you must make the best of it, which means laughing, loving and having a great time,” the 42 year old actress had asserted.

As of now, Lara is practising self quarantine and is busy spending quality time with her family. She even had a quarantine birthday following which she even thanked her fans for their wishes.

