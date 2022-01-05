Lara Dutta opens up on harsh comments like 'Ab Moti Ho Gai Hai' against actors like her, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Lara Dutta has been making some solid noise with her onscreen work. After unrecognisable look in Bell Bottom last year, the actress will now be seen in her third OTT outing with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Ahead of the show's release, the actress got candid about working on multiple projects in her 40s and the rude comments about age and looks that come her way.

Speaking to Firstpost, Lara said that working now has been liberating. "Honestly, as an actor, I feel age has liberated me. It’s finally cut me free from people’s expectations of wanting me to fill in the glamorous roles because I am the former Miss Universe. I feel coming in my 40s is the best time for me as an actor. Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth. However, I’ll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn’t allow women to age gracefully."

Expanding on the same, Lara added, "You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like ‘ab buddhi lagne lagi hai (Now she has started looking old)’ or ‘yaar ab moti ho gai hai (She is fat now),’ and at the end of the day, you can’t help it. Like everyone else, even we are ageing. I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully, but I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They are doing incredible work."

In her latest upcoming series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Lara will be seen alongside Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh. She will be seen in the shoes of Rajkumari Devyani who is the daughter of an eccentric king played by Naseeruddin Shah.

