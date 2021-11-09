Lara Dutta reacts to rumors of being on a dating app: I have been going nuts since yesterday

Lara Dutta Bhupathi took to Instagram and clarified that she is not on any dating app and her profile doing rounds on the internet is fake. Lara mentioned that she has been seeing several memes and has received messages about the fake profile on a popular dating app. Lara decided to share a video on her Instagram and issued a clarification on the same. She said, “Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app.”

Lara further added by saying, “So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either”. She added, “Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment.”

Lara mentioned that she is amused by seeing all the memes out there but there is not much truth to them. Lara said, “I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app am not on any dating app guys”.

