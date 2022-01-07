Lara Dutta reveals connecting royalty to Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘Soha just maintains so much of a lower key’

Recently the trailer of an upcoming web show, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati had grabbed everyone’s attention. The leading ladies of the show Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh have managed to impress the audience with the first look and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the web show. Also, not to forget, Naseeruddin Shah too plays a pivotal role in the show. Well, it is evident from the trailer that the actresses are playing princesses in the show. Lara Dutta in a recent interview opened up on the fact that since Soha is a real-life princess of Pataudi, did the other three go to her for tips on how to be royal?

Talking to Hindustan Times, when Lara Dutta was asked if Soha Ali Khan’s real-life royal status came in handy? The actress replied, “She is also a mom, we are very close in age and she just comes across as someone really normal and simple. So, when we finally hung out in Mandawa (the shooting location for the show in Rajasthan), I don’t think it ever crossed my mind that Soha was royal.” Lara further revealed that it never crossed her mind to look at Soha from a royal perspective.

The Bell Bottom actress further said that she always connected royalty with Soha’s older brother Saif Ali Khan. “By default, you attribute that more to Saif because Soha just maintains so much of a lower key,” added Lara.

The web series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati also features Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha in key roles. The series premieres on January 7, 2022, on ZEE5.

