Lara Dutta reveals helping a friend set up profile on a dating app

A couple of weeks back, Lara Dutta Bhupathi was in the headlines as her fake profile surfaced on a dating website. Soon after the reports, the actress took to her Instagram handle and issued a clarification and said that she has never been on a dating app. Interestingly, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Lara revealed that in past, she had helped a friend set up profile on a dating app.

In an interview with Film Companion, when Lara was about her learnings about the 21st-century dating while working on her new show Hiccups and Hookups, the actress said, “People keep asking me ‘have you ever been on a dating site?’ I mean, obviously not. They did not exist at the time that I was dating. I have been married now for 11 years, so. Not intending on getting on one (a dating site) in a hurry now.” She also said that she is sure there are lots of fake profiles with her images on dating websites.

Lara, then went on to reveal that she had, in past, helped a friend set up his profile on dating app. “But this whole….I am fascinated by it. I actually helped a friend set up their profile on Tinder. He is a divorced, single man. I was just like (enacts being all excited as a child) ‘I am gonna make your profile. But for the longest time, I haven’t checked with him whether there has been any swiping right on the profile,” she had said.

Previously, rubbishing the rumours of her being on the dating app, Lara had said in a video on Instagram, “Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either.”

