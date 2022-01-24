Lara Dutta reveals the reason behind her break from films: Got tired of playing hero’s girlfriend or wife

Lara Dutta is an actress who had won hearts with her stunning beauty and impeccable acting prowess. While she has always been a treat to watch on the big screen, her fans were surprised when she slowed down her work after 2015 and took a break from films. Although Lara is back in action now, there have been a lot of speculations about her sabbatical. And now, the former beauty queen has finally opened up about it stated that she was tired of being slotted into roles of being the hero’s girlfriend or wife.

During her conversation with PTI, Lara said, “By the time I reached my early 30s, I honestly may have gotten a bit jaded. The industry was in a different space back then. You were cast because a glamorous actress had to be cast in a film. You were invariably playing the hero's girlfriend or wife. I got tired of it”. For the uninitiated, Lara, who had made her debut with the 2003 release Andaaz with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, went on to star in moves like Housefull, Partner, Bhagam Bhaag etc.

“It gave me a lot more to do than being someone's wife or girlfriend. I left my mark by doing comic films that were successful and popular. That became my sweet spot and gave me the opportunity to do more than just be a pretty glamorous heroine on screen. By the time I had my daughter in my early 30s, I had gotten jaded and tired of that. It was important and refreshing for me to take that step away,” she added.

And while it’s been around two years she make a comeback to acting with web series like Hundred, Hiccups and Hookups and was also seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati lately, Lara seems to be quite elated with the variety of roles she has got to play now. She said, “I did so much work in the last 18 months, more than what I have done in the last six years put together. It has been an incredibly liberating time as an artiste to be able to play these diverse characters