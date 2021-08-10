Lara Dutta slams ‘nonsensical news’ that claim she predicted Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding; See tweet

When will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot? While all of us are curious to know this, recently, media reports shared that the Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta might have an answer. In a recent interview with Times Now, Lara was asked to comment on young couples of Bollywood. She had replied that since she is from the older generation, she does not know who is dating whom. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not,” she said. When asked about Ranbir and Alia specifically, she said, “I believe that they are getting married this year.”

However, it looks like Lara is not happy with the way her words were reported in the media. Today, she took to her Twitter handle to issue a clarification, and slammed media reports, asking them to ‘stop putting words’ in her mouth. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news!”

Check out Lara Dutta’s tweet here:

As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news! https://t.co/ltwbTJthnh — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 10, 2021

Ranbir and Alia had made their first public appearance in 2018 at ’s wedding. Ranbir, who hardly discusses his relationships on public platforms, had last year spoken up about his marriage plans with Alia, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand. Ranbir said that he and Alia would have already been married had the COVID-19 pandemic not hit our lives. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

