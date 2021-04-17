  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lara Dutta thanks her fans for the love on her 43rd birthday; Dons a bright smile with daughter Saira Bhupathi

Lara Dutta shared a picture on Instagram with daughter Saira Bhupati and thanked all those who showered love, blessings, and wishes on her 43rd birthday.
1970 reads Mumbai
Lara Dutta thanks her fans for the love on her 43rd birthday; Dons a bright smile with daughter Saira Bhupathi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta celebrated her 43rd birthday yesterday with her family. Hoards of fans wished her well and made the occasion special for her. Lara put out an adorable picture where she is standing under golden light with her daughter Saira Bhupathi as they both don a wonderful smile for the camera. Lara wrote in her caption, “Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE. I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!!” 

Lara showed gratitude and gratefulness towards her fans and everybody who prayed for her and gave her blessings on the birthday. Lara further wrote in the post, “Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!!” Lara was wearing a plain white shirt acing a no-make-up look while Saira was wearing a printed floral blue dress. Lara ended the post in a sweet and positive way by adding, “May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless.” 

Take a look at her post:

Lara has not done a film in a while. She was last seen on-screen playing a supporting character called Sophia in Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Welcome to New York which did not fair good reviews or a box office. Lara has finished shooting for her upcoming film Bell Bottom with superstar Akshay Kumar with whom she also made her debut in 2003 in Andaaz. Bell Bottom does not have an official release date yet because the film had to move from its original date due to COVID -19 and theaters being shut down.

Also Read| Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: 5 times actress reinvented herself in different genres and decades of Hindi cinema 

Credits :Lara Dutta Instagram

You may like these
Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a sweet birthday note for Lara Dutta; Says ‘You are so beautiful inside out’
Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: 5 times actress reinvented herself in different genres and decades of Hindi cinema
Lara Dutta & Mahesh Bhupathi’s wedding anniversary: 5 Times the duo proved they're a poster couple of love
Throwback: When Lara Dutta gave a befitting reply on being compared to Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Diwali 2020: Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi share a glimpse of their house lit up with diyas; See PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra agrees with Lara Dutta they were 'kaccha papads' as she looks back on her first few films
close