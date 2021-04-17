Lara Dutta thanks her fans for the love on her 43rd birthday; Dons a bright smile with daughter Saira Bhupathi

Lara Dutta shared a picture on Instagram with daughter Saira Bhupati and thanked all those who showered love, blessings, and wishes on her 43rd birthday.

Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta celebrated her 43rd birthday yesterday with her family. Hoards of fans wished her well and made the occasion special for her. Lara put out an adorable picture where she is standing under golden light with her daughter as they both don a wonderful smile for the camera. Lara wrote in her caption, “Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE. I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!!”

Lara showed gratitude and gratefulness towards her fans and everybody who prayed for her and gave her blessings on the birthday. Lara further wrote in the post, “Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!!” Lara was wearing a plain white shirt acing a no-make-up look while Saira was wearing a printed floral blue dress. Lara ended the post in a sweet and positive way by adding, “May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless.”

Take a look at her post:

Lara has not done a film in a while. She was last seen on-screen playing a supporting character called Sophia in and starrer Welcome to New York which did not fair good reviews or a box office. Lara has finished shooting for her upcoming film Bell Bottom with superstar with whom she also made her debut in 2003 in Andaaz. Bell Bottom does not have an official release date yet because the film had to move from its original date due to COVID -19 and theaters being shut down.

