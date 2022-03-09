Lara Dutta on turning down a role in The Matrix series back in the day: Was tough, but was clear what I wanted.

Lara Dutta was most recently seen in Bell Bottom where she played the unrecognisable Indira Gandhi. The actress even received an award for the same and is now slowly but steadily making a comeback in front of the camera. The actress in a recent chat with Hindustan Times got candid about her acting career and if she ever regretted any choices.

When asked what would she describe her best phase as an actor as, Lara stated, "That has to be right now. The kind of films and shows being written right now is a great phase for any artist." The actress was also seen in a web series playing a cop. However, she does not regret anything. "Whatever I did, whatever roles and films I picked, I did what I felt was the best option for me at the time and I do not regret any of those," Lara revealed.

The actress and doting mum of a daughter, Lara was also quizzed about the time when she had turned down a role in the super-hit The Matrix franchise. For the unversed, back in 2001, Lara was offered a role in the Keanu Reeves action series. However, she did not take it up owing to her mother's ill health.

Commenting on the same, Lara said, "Of course, it was a tough time. I had not even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear about what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at the time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity). I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore I did not even think twice and came back to India."

While Lara is now picking up exciting scripts, she has also starred in several web shows and is making her presence felt.

ALSO READ: Lara Dutta reveals the reason behind her break from films: Got tired of playing hero’s girlfriend or wife